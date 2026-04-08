Daredevil Born Again Season 2 has reached its halfway mark with the release of episode 4 this week. This time, we finally get a clear answer on Bullseye’s motivations, as Matt and Karen continue with their plan to expose Mayor Fisk for the corrupt charlatan he is. And while Fisk finally pushes back against his CIA handler, Mr. Charles, his major gambit in this episode backfires, leaving him in a desperate situation.

Is Bullseye One Of The Good Guys?

The episode begins by showing Bullseye’s morning routine and reveals that he’s been living under the assumed identity of Tony. Bullseye quickly showcases his trademark bloodlust when he deliberately calls a tip line of Fisk’s task force and tells them to come to a diner as he’s ordering a milkshake, just so he can kill them all. As a terrified customer caught in the crossfire begs for his life, Bullseye reassures him that he’s “one of the good guys.”

Meanwhile, Matt and Karen are busy taking testimonials from Fisk’s prisoners, whom they freed in the previous episode. As they’re discussing how to smuggle these videos without the task force intercepting them, Angela del Toro offers to take Karen’s SD card to her contact, BB Urich. Despite Karen’s initial objections, Matt eventually allows Angela to go and reminds her that carrying her father’s legacy entails significant responsibility.

The two have another breakthrough when Christofi Sava, the First Mate of the Northern Star, shows up and offers his testimony about who ordered him to smuggle weapons through New York City, making it clear that it was Fisk’s doing.

Fisk Finally Pushes Back, But Not Everything Goes According To Plan

This episode sees Fisk finally put his foot down when the CIA’s Mr. Charles once again takes him to task about his failure to follow through on the weapons smuggling job he was given. As Mr. Charles brings in his hired guns as an intimidation tactic, Fisk’s triggerman, Buck Cashman, quickly guns them down, and Fisk sternly warns Charles to call next time he wants to meet.

Fisk also has a risky plan to bait Bullseye out in the open. It turns out that his charity boxing match isn’t just a publicity stunt but a deliberate trap that he wants his murderous nemesis to walk right into.

When Matt discovers this, he tracks down Bullseye to stop him from turning the entire event into a bloodbath, but Bullseye escapes. And Fisk’s own plan starts to crack when his wife, Vanessa, refuses his request to travel out of state and decides to attend his boxing match anyway. Bullseye shows up right as Fisk wins his bout and quickly cuts his way through Fisk’s task force before making an attempt at Fisk’s and Vanessa’s lives.

Bullseye’s eventually thwarted when Vanessa shoots him, and Daredevil intervenes just in time to force him out of the venue; following that, he escapes to lick his wounds.

However, it turns out that Vanessa’s been critically injured in the fighting thanks to a piece of shrapnel lodged in her head. A horrified Fisk calls for an ambulance as his wife’s life hangs in the balance, a nightmare he’s been forced to relive since she’d been previously poisoned in the first season of the original Daredevil show. While Vanessa barely made it out alive back then, just what will become of her now?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Glory Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pulkit Samrat & Divyenndu’s Sports Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News