The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Chance figuring out the case, Alan being unveiled as Martin, Traci being heartbroken, and Victor setting his plans against Jack, Billy, Kyle, and Aristotle Dumas in action. He even gave Audra an opportunity for revenge against Kyle.

From confessions and plans to bold moves and deception, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 14, 2025

The first episode sees Jack addressing Diane’s habit of keeping secrets. Is this going to spell trouble for the happily married couple? Or will they sort out their suspicions and issues? When Nick confesses to Victoria, is it related to Sharon? She won’t be forthcoming, considering the Newmans’ distaste for her. Lastly, Traci looks for closure. Will she find it?

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

When Lily presses Damian to come clean, will he spill the truth? Will he reveal the full truth or conceal some information from her? Will Lily believe him or continue to be suspicious of him? Meanwhile, Nate gives Holden a warning. Is this about Holden’s closeness with Audra? On the other hand, Audra makes a bold move. Is this about Victor’s offer?

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

When Victor sets a trap for Billy, will the latter fall into it? Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Audra stretches the truth. Could it be about Victor or Kyle? Or maybe Nate and Holden? Jack and Kyle discover deception at Jabot. Who is the culprit? Will they be able to find out who it is? Could it be a spy employed by Victor?

Thursday, April 17, 2025

In the penultimate episode of Y&R, Victor is seen standing against the Abbotts. What new drama has unfolded between the Newmans and the Abbotts? When Jack and Diane plan their defense, will it even work? And lastly, Nikki tries to keep the peace. Will it even work amid all the issues?

Friday, April 18, 2025

The week’s final Young and the Restless episode features Victor playing his cards close to the vest. Who is he choosing to keep secrets from? Diane puts Michael in a compromising position. How will he get out of this? Is this her plan with Jack? Or is this a scheme she concocted on her own? When Lily shares her concerns with Amy, will she find some answers? Or is more trouble brewing quite soon?

