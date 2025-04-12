Rory Gibson, who plays the role of Nick and Sharon Newman’s son Noah Newman, was last spotted on the popular soap opera back in 2023. Fans have been patiently waiting for his return and have been disappointed at the delays.

There have been several storylines revolving around his parents Nick and Sharon and viewers wanted Noah to be a part of them since he is a part of the family Sharon and Nick have created over the years. Recently, the fans noted some clues and hints that could be pointing at Noah’s much-awaited return to Genoa City and his family. Here’s what we know about the same.

The Young & The Restless: Will Rory Gibson Be Back As Noah Newman?

Avid daytime drama fans know that when episodes consistently name drop a character it is usually because their return is imminent and might actually be happening soon. Such is the case with Noah who has been mentioned. The Newmans have talked about a trip to London to visit him. This isn’t a clear cut confirmation and this could happen offscreen but there’s more.

Fans noticed that Rory posted a photo on his Instagram story which saw him in a dressing room that looked quite similar to what The Young and the Restless dressing rooms look like. All the Noah mentions and the picture seem to have buzzed fans about the character returning to the hit show.

To add to it, as per the storylines running on The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman who is Noah’s grandfather recently gave Audra Charles, who is Noah’s former girlfriend, an offer to take revenge from Kyle Abbott. He isn’t the biggest fan of Audra but he knows how to use people for his benefit and right now, Victor wants to teach Kyle a lesson for dating Claire.

Noah’s return could bring him back into Audra’s orbit. Especially at a time when she is dating Nate and her former boyfriend Holden is in Genoa City and has not moved on from her. Noah’s entry into this triangle could lead to some sizzling drama, one that would ultimately annoy Victor to no end. And Noah would also get the opportunity to finally meet Claire, his cousin sister.

Additionally, Noah’s mother Sharon is dealing with the aftermath of Jordan and Ian’s kidnapping which was followed by another abduction from Martin. His presence is expected by fans during such family matters. Last time he was on screen, Noah was dating Allie, Jack’s granddaughter. An update on their relationship status could also happen if and when he returns to town.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that Rory is returning as Noah, fans are hopeful looking at all the clues and foreshadowing. Stay tuned to know if the guesses are actually correct or the wait will continue for even longer.

