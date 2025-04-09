The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Ashley returning home to chaos, Sharon and Phyllis wanting justice for their captivity, and Traci making a distress call. There’s a lot of drama brewing in Genoa City and fans can look forward to a lot of exciting new scenes and moments.

From surprising information and clues to love triangles, new allies, feuds and more, there’s plenty to get intrigued about. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 9, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 9, 2025

The Y&R episode on Wednesday features Jack and Ashley worrying about Traci’s safety. The latter has been undergoing a lot of stress and worry ever since her boyfriend Alan proposed to her for marriage. Traci has witnessed a new side to her fiance, one that she does not recognize and reminds her of Alan’s twin Martin instead. She has been distressed to say the least.

Her siblings Jack and Ashley are worried, not just about her mental state but also her safety. They cannot point fingers or make their suspicions obvious because Alan might be more dangerous than they think if he has been able to fool everyone for so long. What will the brother and sister duo do to protect Traci? Will they be successful or will Alan manage to triumph?

On the other hand, Chance uncovers shocking information. Sharon and Phyllis were kidnapped and kept captive at the abandoned clinic not too long. He has been on the case since, investigating and finding any leads, hoping to uncover the mystery. Sharon and Phyllis are adamant about wanting justice for their trauma. Now Chance has uncovered something.

Will this shocking new information help him realIze that Alan has been the captor all along? Or has he found out something else? Is Alan even Alan or Martin, just like Traci fears. Did Martin survive the balcony fall in Paris all those months ago, instead of Alan? Has he been living as Alan to ensure the success of his evil plans? Who will be the first to crack this code?

Will Alan fall in a trap or will he ensure nobody finds out? How will he keep his romance with Traci going when she is so suspicious and scared of him after joining the dots? How exactly will this tie in together? Especially with another sinister and mysterious presence named Aristotle Dumas in the midst of Genoa City residents. Is he actually Tucker McCall? Or is it Cane?

