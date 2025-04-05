The Young and the Restless’ Genoa City has been buzzing with corporate plotting, romantic unions, love triangles, family issues, shocking secrets, and a lot more. Be it the entry of the mysterious Aristle Dumas, who might just be Tucker McCall, or all of the family drama between Nate, his stepmother Amy, and half-brother Damian.

From shocking reveals and happy returns to getting closure and looking for answers, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 7, 2025

The first episode features Victor revealing a new plan of attack. Who is he revealing it to? Could it be Michael? And is it against Aristotle Dumas, Jack Abbott, or Billy Abbott? Meanwhile, Phyllis and Sharon learn new information about their kidnapper. Have they figured out that Alan kidnapped them? Lastly, Chance finds closure with Summer.

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Young and the Restless’ next episode features Ashley returning home to chaos. After her tiring dissociative personality disorder was revealed, she stayed in Paris to get treated. She did return briefly for Abby’s wedding with Devon but has been away mostly. A lot has happened since she was in Genoa City. How will she deal with it? Will she help Jack keep their sister Traci safe from Alan?

On the other hand, Sharon and Phyllis want justice. Will they be able to get that? Or will Alan keep himself hidden in plain sight? Lastly, Traci makes a distress call. But to whom? Who is she willing to share her troubles with?

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

When Jack and Ashley worry about Traci’s safety, can they put a plan together? Or will Alan get exactly what he wants from all this mess? Chance uncovers shocking information. Is it about the Sharon and Phyllis kidnapping? Has he finally figured out that Alan is the one behind it? Wednesday’s The Young and the Restless might have the answers!

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Traci demands answers from Alan, but will he give them or deflect and lie as usual? On the other hand, Sharon and Phyllis form a surprising alliance. Their kidnapping definitely brought them together, but will they be able to reach the captor, or will they need more help? Maybe from Nick?

Friday, April 11, 2025

The Young and the Restless’ last episode of the week features Victor vowing to punish Kyle. Who will he join hands with to make it happen? When Victoria tries to learn from past mistakes, will she be able to? Lastly, Audra considers a tempting offer.

