The limited British crime drama, Netflix’s Adolescence, which has been breaking viewership records since its March 13 debut, follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller as he becomes the center of a tragic murder case. But beyond its intense narrative, Adolescence stands out for another reason, every episode was filmed as a single continuous take.

And where did this ambitious feat unfold? In the real streets and neighborhoods of Northern England, bringing an unparalleled sense of realism to the series. From quiet suburban roads to haunting school hallways, every setting feels lived-in and painfully real, making the story hit even harder.

Filming in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, wasn’t just a creative choice, it was personal. Director Philip Barantini revealed that they tailored the setting to match lead actor Owen Cooper’s hometown to keep his performance as authentic as possible. The result? A show that feels as real as the emotions it evokes.

The Millers’ Household – Pontefract, West Yorkshire

The Adolescence crew took over a real home on Carr View in Pontefract for filming, temporarily relocating homeowners Bethany Fletcher and Dylan Naylor. The production team completely redecorated the house, right down to the cutlery! After filming wrapped, the couple got to keep a few mementos, including Jamie’s bed, lamps, and curtains.

Jamie’s School – Minsthorpe Community College, Wakefield

The intense school scenes in Adolescence were shot at Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall, with the crime scene unfolding in the Minsthorpe Leisure Centre parking lot. To maintain the show’s one-shot filming technique, everything had to be within 10 minutes of Production Park, ensuring seamless transitions between locations.

The Police Station – Production Park, South Kirkby

The police station scenes in Adolescence weren’t filmed in an actual station but on a custom-built set at Production Park, a massive filming and rehearsal studio in South Kirkby. This space also housed the detention center from Episode 3, where Jamie is held. Director Philip Barantini called it “one of the best spaces I’ve worked in,” as it became the nerve center of the entire production.

Wainwright’s – Wakefield

For the fourth and final episode, filming took place on Carr View and at Wainwright’s, a home improvement and garden center. The warehouse was transformed into what audiences see on-screen thanks to the show’s production designer, Adam Tomlinson.

