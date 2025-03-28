The Young and the Restless is all set to complete 52 years of romance, entertainment, and drama. The long-running soap opera has made a place for itself for decades and generations. Joshua Morrow, who plays Nick Newman on the show, is grateful to be a part of something historic. His character has had many ups and downs and iconic stories.

Be it his love triangle with Sharon and Phyllis, the intimate scenes that actors are supposed to do, or the over dramatic storylines that are a part of a soap star’s lives, he spoke about all of that and lots more. Here’s what Joshua revealed about his thoughts on all of the above and playing Nick.

During a conversation with Woman’s World, The Young and the Restless star expressed his gratitude and joy at being able to play the role for years and years. He shared how much he loves the role and relates to it. “My biggest compliment about Nick is, if he was a real dude, we’d be homeboys. He’s the peacekeeper of the family. He’s hyper-protective of them and wants everybody to get along. He’s just a solid, good guy, so I like playing him,” the 51-year-old star expressed.

“I feel like I was born to play him,” he added, pointing out that he is quite mellow in real life, too. He has zero drama and just wants to do his job while making people laugh. “We’re in a serious medium, but while I’m out here, we’re all gonna have a good time,” Joshua stated matter-of-factly.

As for the storylines, he enjoys it when there is juicy drama to play. “I want it always to be messy. Who doesn’t? Ask anyone on the show,” he said and felt that fans usually have issues with certain elements and aspects of a soap, but eventually when a show goes on for decades, things need to keep moving. “We want problems, we want conflict, we want it all,” Josh stated.

The Young & The Restless: Joshua Morrow On Love Triangle & Intimate Scenes

As for the love triangle between Nick, Sharon, and Phyllis, Joshua Morrow does not take any sides. “Nick has two great loves, and they are these two women who I believe are on equal footing. “The Shick people are going to hate me for saying this,” he said, referring to Sharon and Nick fans. “The reason Nick and Sharon always seem to have problems is because of Phyllis,” he said.

“She’s always going to be a part of Nick’s life, and vice versa. It’s cyclical, and I welcome both,” the actor divulged. He also shared his thoughts on the intimate scenes required and quipped that Nick has been with most of the ladies of Genoa City. “When it happens—and I bet a few bucks, it’s with Sharon—I’m ready. Why not?” Joshua then concluded the conversation.

