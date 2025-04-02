The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Damian making a promise to Nate, Sally losing her patience with Adam as well as Chelsea sharing surprising news with Billy. The exes had quick chats and defended their partners but the drama continues even further in the next episodes.

From secrets and lies to plans being put in action to love triangles moving forward, there’s plenty that is yet to happen on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 2, 2025

The next episode of The Young and the Restless features Phyllis playing nice with Sally. After her kidnapping with Sharon, Phyllis has been dealing with the aftermath of the trauma and captivity. She is trying to not hold on to any grudges and move on in life. Her latest attempts have been with Sally.

The two have had a not so pleasant past but she has been acting nice to Sally despite it being evidently forced and not from her heart. When she keeps the facade up, what is up her sleeve? Is Phyllis trying to reduce the tensions between her and Sally that may be due to Billy? Phyllis has been around Billy all the time recently as they work on Abbott Communications.

Sally might be very supportive but she is not happy about it, definitely not after finding out that Billy and Phyllis have a romantic past. This has made things even more anwar hard and tense between Sally and Phyllis. Will the latter be able to cool things off? Or will it only escalate as the love triangle reaches the apex? How exactly will things fare for the three of them?

Elsewhere, Jack keeps Billy in line. The former might have offered all his support and investment for his younger brother but he knows Billy and his tendencies not just waver but also invite trouble. When Jack tries to keep Billy in line, will he be successful? Has he found out Billy’s plans and how they involve a partnership with Aristotle Dumas to get Chancellor back?

Lastly, Lily takes matters into her own hands. She has made it clear to Damian that she does not trust him and knows that he has been keeping secrets from her and the rest of the family. She also knows that Damian works under Aristotle. What will be her next move and what will it result in?

