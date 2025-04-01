Genoa City has been the hub of drama as residents romance, fight, feud, argue and reunite. The previous episode saw Jack seeking counsel from Victoria while Claire and Kyle found some common ground. On the other hand, Lily demanded answers from Damian referring to all of his secrets.

The drama continues with chats, surprises and announcements. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 1, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and popular soap opera which revolves around the residents of the town of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 1, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Damian making a promise to Nate. After his conversation with Lily, he has been a little shaken. He did not think he came across as someone so untrustworthy. When he makes a promise to his half-brother Nate, what could it be about? Is he promising that he has no dangerous secrets about him like Lily believes he has been harboring?

Is he trying to tell Nate and Amy that Lily’s intel is not as true as she thinks it is? Or is it about the growing bond between the three of them ever since he decided to settle down in Genoa City? Up next, Sally loses patience with Adam. Even though he cheated on her and has gotten back with Chelsea, he cannot seem to stop hovering around Sally and scour her business.

When he tells her that he got back with Billy, will she tell him that she saw it coming? All thanks to Connor and his OCD storyline, after all. After she was cheated on by him, she was frustrated and hurt at first but then chose to move on with Billy, who doesn’t seem like a stable option either. Is Adam going to call Billy names and tell Sally that she deserves better yet again?

Is that why she loses patience with him? Or is he still hinting at what they had and how much he still cares for her? Is this chat going to improve or ruin their equation even further? Elsewhere, Chelsea shares surprising news with Billy. It is no secret that she’ll tell him that she got with Adam.

How will Billy react when he finds out that they did actually reconcile after cheating on him and Sally? Is he going to drill Adam and call him a menace again, just like Adam does for him behind his back? The two are arch rivals and it is no secret from anyone. How will Chelsea react when Billy tells him that Adam is still the same guy who doesn’t deserve the joy he gets?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives: Abigail Klein On Stephanie Revealing Forged Letter Truth To Alex After Affair Accusations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News