Genoa City is home to some of the most elite families including the Abbotts and the Newmans. But the new storylines have also brought new people like Damian, Holden and Alan in the mix. And they all have their own plans and agendas for staying in the city which is why drama is about to explode.

From confrontation and worries to unexpected invitations and unsolicited advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the daytime drama. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular soap opera.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 31, 2025

The first episode witnesses Jack seeking counsel from Victoria. What is it about, especially since her father is his arch nemesis? Could it be about Billy who is Jack’s brother and Victoria’s former husband? Claire and Kyle find common ground. Is it about their romance which isn’t approved by so many? When Lily demands answers from Damian, how will he respond, especially since she has no trust in him and is actually highly suspicious.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

When Damian makes a promise to Nate, is it because of the confrontation with Lily? Is he offering his half-brother an olive brand? Up next, Sally loses patience with Adam. The fan-favorite power couple was ripped apart when he cheated on her with Chelsea. She broke up with him and decided to move on with Billy but Adam is very clearly not okay with that either.

Every few days he hovers around Sally, despite reigniting his unconvincing romance with Chelsea. Will Sally tell Adam off again? On the other hand, Chelsea shares surprising news with Billy. What does she have to say?

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

When Phyllis plays nice with Sally, should the latter be suspicious? Since she has been clear about the distaste for her and has been growing closer to Sally’s boyfriend. Elsewhere, Jack keeps Billy in line. What could this be about? Lasty, Lily takes matters into her own hands. Is it about Damian?

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Victor orders Michael to play hardball. Is it about Aristotle Dumas? When Diane worries about Traci, will she be able to assist her out of this Alan mess? On the other hand, Lauren asks Nikki for a favor. Is it about Michael or is it about Victor instead? What does this mean for their marriages?

Friday, April 4, 2025

The final episode features Victor giving Lily unsolicited advice. Is it about Damian and his shady business? When Traci begins second-guessing her decision-making, will Jack and Diane help her? Lastly, Audra receives an unexpected invitation. Is it actually from her former lover Holden?

