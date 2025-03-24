If you thrive on pulse-pounding crime dramas, then Apple TV+ just dropped your next obsession. A new series named Dope Thief has arrived, and it’s already being hailed as one of the most stressful TV experiences in recent memory.

A Dangerous Con Turns Into a Deadly Game

The crime drama, adapted from Dennis Tafoya’s acclaimed 2009 novel, made its debut on March 14 with a double-episode premiere. The show’s story follows Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura), two lifelong friends who’ve mastered the art of deception by posing as DEA agents to rob drug dealers.

But when they unknowingly target a high-level cartel operation already under federal surveillance, their luck takes a deadly turn. And now, with both ruthless criminals and the real DEA closing in, their once-profitable hustle spirals into a desperate fight for survival.

A Cast Packed With Powerhouse Performances

The casting alone is enough to turn heads. Henry, known for his standout roles in Atlanta and Bullet Train, delivers what many are calling a career-best performance. Joining him is Narcos star Wagner Moura, a name synonymous with high-stakes crime dramas.

But the talent doesn’t stop there as Star Trek: Voyager icon Kate Mulgrew, The Umbrella Academy’s Marin Ireland, and The Blacklist favorite Amir Arison add even more firepower to this already stacked lineup.

Fans Are Calling It a Must-Watch Thriller

Since its release, the series has been met with overwhelming praise, drawing comparisons to other Apple TV+ gems like Severance and Ted Lasso.

On X, one fan urged others to watch, “I hope y’all are watching Dope Thief.” Another viewer gushed about the drama, “Dope thief one of the best shows out. It got potential to be GOAT status,” while another recommended it to fans of a popular drama: “Actually if you loved FARGO, you’ll love DOPE THIEF.”

A fourth penned, “Why is no one talking about #DopeThief? we’re only on episode 2 and we are hooked!”

Many viewers took the chance to laud Henry’s stellar acting. “10 minutes into Dope Thief, we got an award-winning performance from Brian Tyree Henry […],” one fan posted.

Dope Thief is streaming now on Apple TV+, and if the early reactions are anything to go by, missing out is not an option.

