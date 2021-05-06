Our homes are our abode, and there is no denying that. After being locked in these four walls now for over a year – thank you, COVID-19 – we have learned to appreciate and love them more. Today, we decided to give you a glimpse into a celebrity mother-daughter home. Can you guess who? Well, it’s Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta’s Mumbai residence.

The mother-daughter duo resides together in a minimalist house that features some priceless pieces of art like an MF Hussain autographed brush, a beautiful and relaxing balcony filled with plants and a lot more. Scroll down to take a tour of their home and read what they have to say about their home sweet home.

In an episode of Where the Heart Is video series (released in 2020), Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta gave fans a tour of their Mumbai home, located in Juhu. The mother-daughter duo also spoke about why they zeroed in on that home. While Neena revealed the main reason she picked the house was that the beach was close to a minute away, Masaba said her motivation was because of the “hustle and bustle” around the home.

Talking about the home’s interiors, Masaba Gupta showed off the plane walls of the house, saying, “Everything is bare, we don’t like to do the walls up too much with paintings or artefacts.” While the walls are bare, unlike Masaba’s bold fashion creations, her favourite space is one filled with greenery.

The fashion designer revealed she enjoys spending time on the balcony, especially when it’s “nice and rainy”. Talking about it, she said, “It’s like being in a garden on the fourth floor in Bombay. Which I think is quite unheard of.”

While the daughter finds peach on the balcony, Neena Gupta too, has a special corner that she has reserved for herself and doesn’t even allow guests to sit on. Talking about her fav spot to relax in the house, Masaba revealed it’s on a lounger in the living room. Aren’t they super cool!

Take a tour of Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta’s Mumbai home here:

On the work front, Neena Gupta will soon feature in Netflix’s Sardar Ka Grandson, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Masaba Gupta, on the other hand, is all set to star alongside her mother in the second season of Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, which the OTT platform has greenlighted.

