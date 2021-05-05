Indian Idol 12 is one of the longest-running and most-watched singing reality show on Indian television. The show has given us several talented singers who have impressed many with their melodious and soulful voices. The reality show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

Advertisement

Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan is hosting the show. The singing reality show is a massive hit among the masses, and it comes as no surprise that the judges charge a bomb per episode. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

A recent report has revealed that how much Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya charge per episode of Indian Idol 12. And it is pretty jaw-dropping. As per Bollywood Life, the Dilbar singer who is younger than the other senior judges, seemingly the highest-paid judge. She earns Rs 5 Lakh per episode.

Bollywood music composer and Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani receives Rs 4.5 lakh per episode, while Himesh Reshammiya, who is also a popular singer and music composer in the industry gets around Rs 4 lakh for each episode.

Aditya Narayan, who recently returned to host the show after recuperating from COVID-19, receives a pay cheque of Rs. 2.5 lakh for every episode.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol season 12 sees new guests on the show almost every week now. So far several celebs like Rekha, Jaya Prada, Neetu Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Dharmendra, AR Rahman and Aanand Bakshi have graced the show. Music composer Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir were the latest celebs to visit the set. It is expected that many more stars will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Stars gracing the reality show amplifies the entertainment level.

What do think about Indian Idol judges receiving hefty paycheque? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Karan Patel Mocks Kangana Ranaut & Calls Her “This Woman Is The Most Hilarious Stand Up Comedian”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube