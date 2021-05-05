Parth Samthaan is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the television industry right now. The 30-year-old actor became massively successful with his stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes. The heartthrob is currently single but is ready to mingle. Haha!

In a recent interview, Parth opened up on his single life and revealed that he would want to date someone now.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Parth Samthaan spilled the beans on his dating life and said, “Bilkul single hoon, aur khush hoon. Abhi filhaal aisa lagta hai ki koi honi chahiye kyunki abhi daur aisa hai (I am absolutely single and happy. But right now, I feel like I should be in a relationship because of the current situation). Unfortunately, India is kind of covered with cases.”

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor continued and said, “I just hope the situation gets better and hum wapas apne rozmarra ke zindagi mein wapas aaye aur bade se bada kaam kare (and we can return to our routine lives and do big things).” When asked, if he’s ready to date someone now, the actor said, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely.”

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan also revealed that during his teenage years, girls used to take him for granted and said, “I was 110 kgs. People used to take me for granted. Ladkiyaan toh mere aas-paas bhi nahi aati thi (Girls would not even come near me). It was completely opposite of what you see today. Uss dauraan main ladkiyon se baat bhi nahi karta tha, bohot shy bachcha tha (At that time, I did not talk to girls, I was a very shy kid).”

