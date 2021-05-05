Yesterday actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account got suspended and netizens had different reactions to it. The latest addition to this is television actor, Karan Patel, who mocked the Manikarnika actress in his Instagram story and called her a ‘stand up comedian’. Read to know the scoop below.

Kangana has been really active on social media in this pandemic and has been tweeting about anything and everything under the sun.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet read, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees.”

The Manikarnika actress continued it in the following tweet that read, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature.”

Karan Patel took the screenshot of her first tweet and shared it on his Instagram story with a caption that read, “This woman is the most hilarious stand-up comedian this country ever produced.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took a dig at Kangana Ranaut. A while ago, when the Manikarnika actress compared herself to Meryl Streep, Karan commented on the same and said, “Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (God gave her brains, but does she know what to do with them).”

What are your thoughts on Karan Patel calling Kangana Ranaut a ‘stand up comedian’? Tell us in the comments below.

