Kamal Haasan and Sarika married each other in 1988 and separated in 2004. The couple shares two kids together named Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. The Yevadu actress is finally breaking her silence on her parents’ separation and revealed that she was actually ‘excited’ for that. Read to know more details below.

If two people are unhappy being together, it’s better if they move on in their respective lives.

Talking to Zoom Digital, Shruti Haasan revealed that she was excited when she got to know about their divorce and said, “I was just excited for them (her parents) to live their own lives. I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best.”

The Yevadu actress continued and said, “They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together.”

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan recently spoke about getting back to work as she has got bills to pay and said, “When they’re ready to shoot, I’ve to go out there as I also have shoots to complete and other professional commitments that I need to finish.”

The actress is not only an actor but is also musically talented. The actress adds, “We make different amounts of money, but we all have bills to pay, and that is why I’ll have to get back to work”. Calling herself an ‘independent woman who pays her own bills,’ Shruti adds, “I have my limitations. I don’t have my daddy or mommy helping me”.

What are your thoughts on Shruti Haasan’s point of view on her parents’ separation? Tell us in the comments below.

