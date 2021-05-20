Hina Khan is a popular face of Indian television today. The actress may have done some amazing shows in her career span, but she will always be remembered as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which made her a household name. It was a big blow for the YRKKH fans when the actress decided to quit the show. But, what made her do so?

Hina poured her heart out about many things, including why she quit the show, which gave her immense popularity. She also revealed that she has always been very conscious while taking up new projects. Keep reading further to get all the details.

Hina Khan’s last episode in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brought tears in the eyes of almost all the fans. Her departure from the show was one of the biggest and unforgettable incidents, but the question is, why did she quit such a hit show? “When I left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I had nothing in mind. I had never thought about any image makeover or proving anything to anybody or to the world. I wasn’t thinking that I want to show my side to the world. It was not the case. I was just done with the show, and I wanted to take a break. That’s it.”

Hina Khan continued, “But the whole game changed when I went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. That too not when I was inside the house, it was when I came out of the show. I just wore different clothes in BB 11. When I came out, I realised ‘oh my outfits are being liked’, people have seen me in a different light, I have become this fashionista for them. That’s when I made a conscious decision that I will keep this going.”

Hina also said that she has never hesitated to work with any of the newcomers and believes that everyone needs a fair chance.

Hina Khan is a bundle of talent, and we know that she will excel in whatever she does. But we also know that many fans still miss seeing her as Akshara, right?

