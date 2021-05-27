Sunny Leone has revealed her most favourite emojis, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In a video clip she has uploaded, Sunny brings alive her favourite emojis by acting them out before the camera.

“What’s your fav emoji? Remix with me and tell me!!” she wrote as caption.

Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala shooting the upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is scheduled to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. She is also all set to make her digital debut with the web series “Anamika”, helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

While her professional life is busy, Sunny has also been doing her bit to help society. The actress recently joined hands with PETA India to donate 10,000 vegan meals to migrant workers. Talking about it, Leone had said, “We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I’m delighted to join hands with PETA India again — this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need.”

Advertisement

These meals that are being donated by Sunny Leone and PETA consist of daal and rice or ‘khichdi’ and often fruit. The food was donated through Uday Foundation. (Inputs from IANS)

