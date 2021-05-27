Actress Shruti Haasan posted a picture of her lush cascading hair, saying that she has got “the whole glam things right”.

In the Instagram images, she is seen struggling with her hair while she is all dolled up. “Clearly I’m getting the whole glam thing right #epicfail #toomuchhairdontcare,” Shruti Haasan wrote as the caption.

Shruti will soon be seen in the Prabhas starrer Salaar, which is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Recently, Shruti Haasan made a lot of noise when she revealed she was ‘glad’ when her parents separated.

“I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best,” Shruti told Zoom Digital.

