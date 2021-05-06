Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in the city.

“We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I’m delighted to join hands with PETA India again — this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need,” Sunny said.

These meals that are being donated by Sunny Leone and PETA consist of daal and rice or ‘khichdi’ and often fruit.

Sunny Leone was named PETA India’s Person of the Year in 2016. She has even previously featured in the organisation’s campaigns in support of vegan fashion and vegetarian eating. The actress also associated with them for dog and cat adoption and sterilisation programs.

PETA India and Sunny will donate food through Uday Foundation.

Recently, Sunny Leone took to social media and shared a positive message for all her fans. Sharing pictures where she is sequentially captured standing on the stump of a tree, about to jump, and finally jumping off the stump, Sunny simply wrote, “Make the best of every situation!!! Smile”

