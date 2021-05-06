Comedian Sunil Pal, who has acted in various Bollywood films doing minor comic roles, now lands in legal trouble for allegedly making defamatory remarks against doctors engaged in COVID-19 management. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The comedian had shared a video a few days ago on social media. In the video, the comedian-actor had said that 90% of the doctors are dressed n ‘demon suit’ while the other 10% are actually working to make things better. His joke came at a time when doctors are working relentlessly amid the pandemic, and shunt resources.

Advertisement

According to news agency PTI, Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, who is the head of the Association of Medical Consultants, has registered a complaint against Sunil Pal at the Andheri police on Tuesday. An FIR has been filed based on the complaint.

In the complaint, Dr Bhatnagar alleged that the comedian had made the alleged derogatory comments against doctors during a show on an entertainment channel. She mentioned in her complaint that she came across with video on social media last month, in which Pal was seen making derogatory remarks against doctors.

Reportedly, the police have booked Sunil Pal under IPC sections 505-II (statement conducting mischief) and 500 (punishment for defamation). Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi will be seen in Amol Bhagat’s directorial “Pune to Goa”. The film is produced by AdityaRaje Marathe, Prahlad Taware and co-producer Kishore Kharat. Singers Javed Ali, Shahid Mallya, P Shankaram, Soumee Sailesh have lent their voices.

It is also worth pointing out that the screenplay and dialogues of the film have been written by well-known writer Rajan Aggarwal, who has previously won hearts with his writing in films like Welcome Back, Ready, Housefull 3.

Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi were previously seen together in “Bombay to Goa” which gained a loyal fan base after its release.

Must Read: Neena Gupta & Masaba Gupta’s Mumbai Abode Is The Perfect Amalgamation Of Modern Arts With A Feminine Touch – See Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube