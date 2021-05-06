Debutant actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has rooted for instinct, saying the quality is ageless.

In an Instagram image he posted, Babil makes for a stylish photo-op covering half of his face with a shawl.

“Remember your mind is only as old as you are, your instinct is ageless. It presides in the past and the future; the infinite present,” Babil Khan wrote as caption alongside the photo he shared on Wednesday night.

Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with “Qala”, produced by Anushka Sharma. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars “Bulbbul” actress Triptii Dimri.

The first of the film was released recently and it was more of a BTS footage. It feature Babil Khan with Triptii Dimri and director Anvita Dutt.

