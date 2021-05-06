As Salman Khan’s action-packed film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to be released on the OTT platform, his other film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is now making headlines once again. Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala are collaborating for the film after 7 years.

Recently, reports claimed that the ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala is contemplating changing the title of the film as he wanted to avoid any sort of controversy around the film. Now the latest report reveals the new name registered for the action-packed comedy.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the ace producer has registered the title Bhaijaan for Salman Khan’s film which is presently titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A source said, “Sajid Nadiadwala feels that it’s only Salman Khan who can carry the title Bhaijaan and hence, has registered it as one of the probable names for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He feels the title will also do justice to the subject of the film, and has been discussing the idea of changing the title to Bhaijaan with Salman for a while now.”

Although Sajid has changed the title of the film, Salman still feels that team should go ahead with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The source further said to the publication, “Sajid is considering a title change to avoid hurting any religious sentiments. However, Salman is of the opinion that the film is made with the right intentions and has the heart at the right place. It fits well into his ideology of being human, and feels, if both Eid and Diwali can coexist in the Indian society, the same can be a part of the title too. His idea is to celebrate unity in diversity in a comic way with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and doesn’t want to shift the focus on an individual, that is, his lead character.”

As per the report, Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali narrates the story of a family that believes in the oneness of God. Interestingly, the film’s story is based on Salman’s family. “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity.”

Apart from Salman, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will play an important role in the film. Pooja Hegde will be female lead. The film will go on floors after Salman wraps up Tiger 3.

