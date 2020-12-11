Indian Film & TV Producers Council held today 29th AGM and elected following as a Directors.

Advertisement

1. Sajid Nadiadwala

2. Ratan Jain

3. J D Majethia

4. N R Pachisia

5. Vijay Galani

6. Rajat Rawail

7. Shyamashis Bhattacharya

8. Madhu Mantena

9. Shyam Bajaj

10. Kumar Mangat Pathak

11. Dinesh Vijan

Advertisement

12. Nitin Vaidya

Nitin Vaidya is the new incumbent. Mr Sajid Nadiadwala was again elected as a president of Indian Film & TV Producers for the year 2020-2021.

Mr Sajid Nadiadwala is in presidential address addressed the Indian Film & TV Producers Team for restarting the shooting by engaging the govt in continues dialogue. He also praised the industry for the generously in helping the cine workers. He complimented the IFTPC Team for working relentlessly in providing monetary aid and supplying food items to the industry workers. He complimented the IFTPC team for rising in the difficult times of Covid pandemic as a united body to help the industry. He moaned the said demise of many industry stalwarts such as Rishi Kapoor, Irfan Khan & P.Balsubramanium.

JD Majethia Chairman ( TV & WEB) – in his address complimented the Maharashtra Govt for acting fast to restart the industry. He complimented especially the TV Producers for conducting the shooting very smoothly without any major mishaps. He also mentioned the first-ever Death Insurance of Rs 25 Lakh provided to the workers which raised their confidence to attend their duties. He also said that when the pessimism prevailed in the industry it was IFTPC which was confident and worked relentlessly to restart the industry.

Mr Ramesh Taurani (Hon. Advisor), Mr David Dhavan, Mr Anil Wanwari, Rajan Shahi, Lalit Sharma, Bobby Arora, Sandeep Jain & Mr Goldie Behl also attend the Indian Film & TV Producers meeting among others.

Must Read: From Pastel Wedding Attires To Playing ‘Din Shagna Da’ At Entries, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are A Trendsetting Couple We All Secretly Want To Be!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube