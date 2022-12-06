It’s a new day and it’s time for some new and renewed drama, fights and laughter in COLORS ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The day starts with a spat between Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. This fight goes on to highlight the fact that some friendships are better off broken. After a tense beginning to a long day, things calm down and the housemates play a harmless and amusing prank on Sumbul.

Later in the day, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan have a profound chat today in which Abdu expresses his sorrow over the alteration in Shiv Thakare’s behaviour. The day gets interesting and complicated as ‘Bigg Boss’ announces the nomination task which has a spooky twist where captain Ankit gets a special power. To find out the names of the nominated contestants keep watching ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on COLORS.

From fights to heartaches, the Bigg Boss 16 house is replete with a multitude of emotions. A fight over ration between Tina Datta, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma erupts as soon as Archana questions captain Ankit on whether to carry the ration of a room with them while they shift to another room, to which Ankit nods his head signalling a no. This leads to a tiff between Tina and Archana when Tina accuses Archana of eating the bread. Tina flares up after listening to the explanation and blames Soundarya for taking her coffee and Archana for taking her bread, Soundarya also reacts by saying that she picked up the coffee and she has not stopped anyone from sharing.

The most loved Bigg Boss 15 member isn’t feeling a lot of love lately. Abdu expresses his sadness to Stan over Shiv’s changing behaviour towards him. They have a small chat about how Shiv’s behaviour has changed, and Abdu no longer connects with him. In tonight’s episode the audience not only will witness fights and sadness, but they will also be treated with a fun prank that Shiv, Sajid Khan, Abdu, Nimrit play on Sumbul.

The day comes to an end with the much-awaited nomination task. ‘Bigg Boss’ announces ‘Dayan Ki Choti’, wherein he says that there is a witch in the house, and she has captivated the captain of the house Ankit. ‘Bigg Boss’ further explains that Ankit Gupta has to name six contestants, who will only have the power to nominate and the rest of them will not be allowed to vote. Who will be the six housemates to get the power of nomination?

