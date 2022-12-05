Netizens never leave a chance to subject Neha Kakkar to criticism and trolling every time she posts anything online or steps out. The singer, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, is often seen making headlines because of her emotional videos that surface on the web every now and then. The actress was recently in the news after she recreated the iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chankai originally crooned by Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak.

It all began when her new song, also featuring Yuzi Chahal’s wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, surfaced on the web and netizens kick-started the comparison.

Recently, Neha Kakkar shared the first rushes of her upcoming song Cutie Cutie on her Instagram. While who’s who from the industry is lauding the music, others have been trolling and body-shaming the actress. In the song teaser, the singing sensation is seen wearing an all-white dress that consists of a deep v-neck bralette top, which she paired with a white blazer and pants with side cuts. Soon After the video surfaced on the web, netizens body-shamed her for her looks.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Saare co dancers iski height se kam laaye hai,” while another said, “Neha bahot moti hogyi hai aur height bhi bahot km hai to Achi nhi lag rhi hai ab.” A third user wrote, “ye Good-day biscuit ka packet kiska hai bhai.”

A fourth user wrote, “Apne bhai tonny kakkar ko takkar dena h kya faltu gana bnane mai.” “omg you need to stop this. you look seriously FUNNY,” “Background dancer v same height,” read a few more comments.

During the Falguni Pathak controversy, Neha Kakkar had hit at the trolls and penned a hard-hitting note. She wrote, “Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too in such a young age. This kind of fame, love, countless super hit songs, a super duper hit tv shows, world tours, fans from litlle kids to 80-90 years old people and what not! You know why I Got all this because of my talent, hardwork , passion and positivity. So…Today I just wanna Thank God and each one of you for giving me what I have today. Thankyou!!! I am most blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of happiness.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens body-shaming Neha Kakkar’s look? Do let us know.

