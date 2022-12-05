Superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. In over 30 years of his acting career, the superstar has appeared in more than 100 films and has won several awards, including two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. He enjoys a massive fanbase across the world.

Recently, Khiladi Kumar and a host of other Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. A video from the event has now gone viral on social media and netizens are impressed with Khiladi Kumar’s humour.

On the sidelines of the film festival, Akshay Kumar graced a fan session where he was sitting on the stage talking about his films and varied roles that the audiences have accepted him in. As he continued speaking about his journey, Akshay noticed that the moderator who was sitting next to him was busy chatting with his co-moderator and not exactly paying attention to what the actor was saying.

Khiladi Kumar, in his own inimitable style, tapped the host’s knee and said, “sun toh lo”. The host was then seen laughing embarrassingly as the audience was left split.

Take a look at the video below:

#AkshayKumar all set to discuss his journey in cinema, at the Red Sea International Film Festival ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aVQM5AN8Ft — 𝐀-𝐊 (@AkkiAmit_) December 3, 2022

As the video went viral on social media, users tripped over Akshay Kumar’s humour while some users mocked the actor for getting ignored. Here are some of the hilarious netizen reactions:

Sun to lo line 😂😂😂 — 𝝖𝗥𝝗𝝖𝗭 ♕ (@Arbaz_khanz_) December 3, 2022

Ak – i tried very hard but i couldn't beat srk! — sunny basa (@sunny_basa) December 4, 2022

The reaction from other guy is normal because that guy doesnt even know who akshay kumar is

Aukat pata chal gaya apna https://t.co/s1Jg0AWwgq — ☆FER●Z PATHAAN☆ (@Iampathaan1) December 3, 2022

Iski baat ni sun rhe foreigners😂😂 — JaySRK (@JayShahRukhKhan) December 3, 2022

Kya dikha diya yaar😹😹 — IndianSRKian (@IndianSrkian) December 4, 2022

That’s not it. Even another video from the Red Sea Fil Festival gas gone viral on social media. In the vide, Khiladi Kumar is seen dancing with a fan on Singh Is Kinng song Teri Ore.

Sharing the clip, one fan wrote, “@akshaykumar Dancing with his Die Hard Fan Girl At Red Sea International Film Festival #Jeddah #TeriOre #KhiladiFanFollowing #khiladikumar #akshaykumarfandom”. Take a look at the video below:

