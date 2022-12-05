Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood’s one of the most eminent producers Boney Kapoor, followed her family’s legacy to be a Bollywood star. Ever since she debuted in Dhadak, she has been seen in many projects with big names. Recently, she was seen in Mili, produced by her father Boney Kapoor, and Janhvi received a lot of appreciation for her role. However, apart from being an actress, she is an avid fashion enthusiast but often gets trolled for her outfit choices and looks.

However, it’s nothing new for the celebrities to get trolled or get hate comments from the netizens. Even after speaking about it profusely, they still get trolled by them as it has kind of become a part and parcel of their life.

A while back, in a video shared by a paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on their Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen coming out of a party wearing a s*xy blue denim sleeveless body-hugging jumpsuit with a zipper detailing, giving a plunging neckline look. She completed her look with soft peachy eyes with lots of mascara, defined brows and pink matte lip shade. Janhvi side-swept her hair and kept it open in soft curls.

She looked absolutely gorgeous in the outfit, however, in the video Janhvi Kapoor can be seen asking for where is her car and driver when it was right in front of her. For this reason the actress got brutally trolled by the netizens as soon as the video hit the internet. One of them wrote, “Aage se baith jao 😂🤣 nhi bhai usko piche se baitha de waise bhi bahut chadakar nikli h woh 🥃 usko car nd driver nhi dikh rha 2 button 👀 jaisi aankhon se 🧐” while another netizen commented, “Ghatiya attitude 😏😏😏😏😏.” One of them even penned, “Urfi ki bdi behen par urfi isse zada decent lgti hai.” Another one commented, “pee rkhi h 😂.” One of the comments can be read as, “Itni badi car nhi dikh rhi, saamne khada driver nahi dikh rha😂 had h matlab overacting ki bhi kasam se😂😂”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a lineup of projects, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and others.

What are your thoughts about Janhvi getting trolled for her behaviour? Did you feel she was overacting? Let us know in the comments!

