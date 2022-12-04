The Internet is the most fun thing if used in a correct manner. While there’s so much cringe content out there, there’s also some really amazing stuff that usually brings a smile to your face. There’s a video now that is going viral on the internet where a shepherd is dancing with his friend and a flock of sheep on Sanjay Dutt and Annu Kapoor’s ‘Aaye Dulhe Raja’ from ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin’ and it’s too cute to miss out on. Scroll below to watch the video.

The film was released in 2002 and was directed by David Dhawan. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film did average business at the box office back then but fans loved Sanjay’s performance in the film. David’s film had a fan following of their own and used to be really funny.

Now talking about the video, there’s a video which is making a buzz on social media where a shepherd is dancing on ‘Aaye Dulhe Raja’ with his friends and a flock of sheep. He’s also joined by a friend who is sitting on a donkey and playing a ‘shehnai’ and the three of them are so fondly dancing on Sanjay Dutt’s song that it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

An Instagram page named Oosm Dance shared the video on their official handle and netizens are now applauding the performances in the video.

Take a look at the video below:

The way this video is in sync with the music and their steps, what a brilliant job!

We hope Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan watch this video soon and react to it.

What are your thoughts on the shepherd dancing to ‘Aaye Dulhe Raja’ in a new viral video? Tell us in the comments below.

