Music is life and getting an opportunity to hear an artist live is something not many are fortunate to have. So when fans attend concerts, it’s an experience they never want to forget. Days after we saw Yoy Yo Honey Singh fans extending this experience, we now have come across a video of Imran Khan fans doing the same post his concert in the capital city, New Delhi.

A while ago, Imran performed live in Delhi and the event was as vibrant as ever. While concert-goers had a blast at the venue, the vibes didn’t leave them there are they continued to sing and sway to the beats of ‘ Bewafa’ even when they waited to board a metro in the capital.

In a now-viral video on social media, shared by Instagram page trollf*ckers, we see Imran Khan performing to ‘Bewafa’ while on stage and his fans melodiously screaming alongside him. While the text “Delhi metro goes crazy after Imran Khan’s concert” is written on it, a swipe takes viewers to a video of the crowd vibing while waiting for publish transport.

The video begins with the Imran’s fans having a blast at the concert and then sees them doing the same – sans the artist – at the metro station. Commenting on the video, one wrote, “Legends say they’re still singing it to this day 😂” Another added, “Another level of hype.. 🔥👏” A third joked “Bewafas are Also singing “bewfa nikli hai tu”😂😂” Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehta studio (@mehta_universe)

A while ago, fans attended a Yo Yo Honey Singh concert in Delhi and a similar scene was witnessed by netizens. Post the event, fans continued crooning and swaying to Honey Singh’s tracks as well as ‘Bewafa’ while travelling home.

If you attend your favourite artist’s concert will you be vibing just like these fans? Let us know in the comments.

