Actress Priyanka Chopra gets mushy in a new post, featuring husband Nick Jonas and a kiss. She reveals she is missing hubby.

Priyanka posted a picture of Nick on Instagram. On getting a closer look, a kiss shaped lipstick mark can be seen on the American pop singer’s image.

“My lipstick on his fade…miss u already,” Priyanka Chopra wrote as caption.

The couple is currently in different places owing to work. However, no details were shared by the actress. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently seen together at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles. While Nick served as host of the show, the actress was seen presenting an award.

The couple complimented each other well and once again gave us all fashion goals. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana creation complete with a dramatic golden belt, gold heels and drop earrings by Bulgari, Nick Jonas looked dashing in a three-piece creation by Fendi.

Priyanka is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.

