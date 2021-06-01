Tusshar Kapoor has successfully completed 20 years in Bollywood. The actor who has seen a bumpy ride in the tinsel town is honest to address that and says, he found Khakhee in the worst phase of his career. He doesn’t even shy away from accepting that being a star kid makes the process to find the debut film easier.

Tusshar joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat to celebrate his 20 years in the showbiz. The actor who saw failure just after his debut addressed that fact and also spoke about how he came over it. With that, he also shed light on Bollywood’s groupism and how that actually functions more than Nepotism. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Kapoor exactly has to say.

When asked if there are any cons of Nepotism, Tusshar Kapoor said, “There are no definite pros or cons. I think everyone seniors like Javed Sahab, and all have gone on record and have said that the only pro you get is that your first break a little easier than others. Wo bhi aisa aaj kal hota hai? I see people coming from small towns, do reality shows, and they get breaks in films. Then there are so many casting agencies and casting directors all over. They are launching people from all parts of India in several films every year.”

Tusshar Kapoor added, “So I don’t believe that the newcomer films that are been made are really only the ones that are being made with the star kids. So I think that myth also has been broken. After the first film, of course, there is no two ways about it, you are on your own. So the N-word really, I think everyone will agree with me, that it’s not just about being a star kid or not being a star kid, it’s also got to do with who is in which group and who is also not in which group. Because there are some groups in the industry. That exists. So it’s okay, I mean it is not going to be a simple straightforward world. Life is tough, and sometimes one has to wait for their turn to come.”

Concluding his take on the scenario Tusshar Kapoor added, “At the end of it all you get what you deserve, you go through the ups and downs and eventually no one can take away what you deserve from you. You know it will come to you in same way or the other, through some film or the other and that no one will take away from you. So, it’s not correct making a big deal about anything connected to the N-word. It sounds like it has a lot of weight to it, but it really doesn’t unfold that way in the real world.”

