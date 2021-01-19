Actors Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar Kapoor will co-star in a new film, after almost two decades. The two actors, who have earlier collaborated for films like ‘Kucch To Hai’ and ‘Yeh Dil’, are uniting for the mystery thriller ‘Maarrich’. The film also stars actor Naseeruddin Shah.

The actor took to Twitter and shared this news of their upcoming collaboration. Anita too responded to his post. Scroll down to see their social media interaction.

Tusshar Kapoor tweeted on Tuesday, “Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long!” In the following tweet, he mentioned the cast & crew, writing, “#NaseeruddinShah @anitahasnandani @Dipannitasharma @RahulDevRising @dhruvlather #TussharEntertainmentHouse”

Replying to Tusshar Kapoor’s tweet, Anita Hassanandani commented, “Super excited! Me too in the movieeee…. small role …. but am super thrilled.”

Tusshar has described ‘Maarrich‘ as an “edgy and intriguing dark thriller with elements of mystery, suspense and unpredictability, that set it apart”. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Rajiv, a sharp-witted police officer who lands up with a double murder case.

“The more work experience you gain, the more confident you are about exploring different avenues, both, as an actor and otherwise, too. Therefore, I feel fortunate enough to have chanced upon ‘Maarrich’, which I consciously chose to act in and produce as well,” added the actor.

Maarrich is helmed by debutant director Dhruv Lather.

