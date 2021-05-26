Actor Tusshar Kapoor completed 20 years in Bollywood on Tuesday, his debut film “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” had released in 2001 on this date.

Tusshar shared a few stills on Instagram from the sets of the Satish Kaushik directorial that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with the film’s poster and photos of the opening week’s ticket that he has carefully preserved.

“#20yearsofmujhekucchkehnahai… of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it’s only begun! In gratitude for accepting me as a part of your universe, to have your love and for so many happy endings to the never-ending battles of making stories come to life! No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy roller coaster ride in tinsel town, and miles to go before these milestones are done!#mujhekucchkehnahai,” Tusshar Kapoor wrote.

Replying to Tusshar’s post, director Satish Kaushik commented, “Tusshar it was treat to direct u ..itching to direct u again .the most obedient humble hardworking passionate and talented actor ..lv always”.

Satish also took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt post on the film and wrote, “Mujhe Kucch Kehnaa Hai – 20 years of the this musical super hit film which I enjoyed making most with @tusshark89 & @kareenakapoorkhan Tusshar grabbed Filmfare & Zee best actor debut awards. 👏👏👏for superb team @bhagnani_vashu ,composer @anumalikmusic , lyrics writer @sameeranjaanofficial @rumijaffery .. this song was shot in Newzealand in the month of Dec where the magic hour remains till 10-1030 pm .. used to shoot this song from 530 -10 pm ahmedkhan choreographed the song like a music video”.

