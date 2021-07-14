Advertisement

Actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 hit Salman Khan starter Bharat channels her inner Barbie, recently posted a new video she has posted on social media. Dressed in a tie-dye pink outfit, the actress looks like a Barbie doll and is sure to drive away any mid-week blues you are feeling.

In the motion picture the Sooryavanshi actress posted on Instagram, Katrina is seen sporting the bright pink tie-dye shirt dress. She completed her look with minimum make-up and hoop earrings and loose hair with a centre parting.

Katrina Kaif simply captioned her post, “Cover me in (sun emoji).” The video, which had over 586K likes, also plays the song ‘Cover me in sunshine’ as the actress strikes different poses.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is eagerly awaiting the release of her next, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar as the titular character. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, this film also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Her other upcoming film is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise – Tiger 3, with Salman Khan. The actress begins shooting for the same next month.

Katrina Kaif has also made the headline recently for attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan’s untitled next film opposite Vijay Sethupati.

