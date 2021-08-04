Advertisement

In May this year, news of trouble in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra and actress Nisha Rawal’s marriage made headlines. Soon after that, the actor was arrested for allegedly assaulting Nisha, and since then, both have been fighting legal battle.

In the midst of all this, Rawal took to social media and shared a bold picture along with a powerful note. The note talks about how the difficulties in life have made her stronger. Read on to know all she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nisha Rawal shared a stunning picture of herself draped in a golden dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. Completing her look with immaculate makeup, huge hoop earrings and her hair tied in a bun, Karan Mehra’s estranged wife looked graceful, posing for the camera. While her look is worth looking at, it’s the caption she posted alongside it that has caught our attention.

Alongside the picture, Nisha Rawal wrote, “Stepped out that door that had those chains of inhibitions clawing my skin through my bones! Didn’t leave my old self behind, just carried it on my newly-found shoulders, whose strength I wasn’t aware of! A moment to thank my mind, body and soul to never have left my side! I am my own bestie for life. Keeping the faith! #NishaRawalDiaries.” It’s to be noted that this cryptic message has been posted amidst her ongoing legal battle with actor Karan Mehra.

Soon after Nisha Rawal shared the post, netizens dropped in compliments for her looks and even praised her for her beautiful note filled with words of wisdom and strength. While one replied, “Kya baat hai,” another commented, “Lots of love and healing to you darling❤️” Some other comments on her post read, “Lovely! So we’ll writtem🙌👏,” “yesssss , you can do it, you are strong woman , you can fly again” and more. Check out her post here:

