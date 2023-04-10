Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram should be where you must be right now to kill all your Monday Blues. The actress, posted a beautiful and breezy video from her beach vacay where she can be seen enjoying ice cream in a black monokini. Surbhi can be seen having fun and her bubbly video will be your stressbuster for the day.

Surbhi’s Ishqbaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava commented on the video and wrote, “Kaha Ghummi Ghummi?” While Nisha Rawal called this video cute.

Surbhi had a fun caption to her video. She wrote,”Cazh beach walks Coconut Ice cream Holiday Mood Adventure calling 🇵🇹.” However, Surbhi did not disclose her holiday spot of partner. Fans were in awe of her beauty and a user commented, “Aapko dekh kar aak gana yaad aaya- kuch bhi nhi hai hai aage tumhareeee.”

Surbhi Chandna won hearts with her stint in Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaz where she was paired opposite actor Nakul Mehta. They were famous as the love birds Shivaay and Anika. A user even commented, “Anika yeh kya pehen Liya abhi SSO ko Batati hoon.” SSO was Nakuul Mehta’s initials in the show. This user even tagged Nakuul in her comment.

However, some users also had an opinion about Surbhi’s revealing clothes. “tv serial ki sanskari bahu…nangi naach rhe”, wrote one user. “But ise zadaa saree mai achi lagti ho”, wrote another.

Surbhi Chandna, made her acting debut with a short cameo in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. However she shot to fame with her portrayal as Haya Qureshi in Zee Tv’s Qubool Hai. Surbhi later recieved lot of love for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz. She has even played Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin for the Color’s TV fantasy drama. Surbhi played Bani Singhania in Naagin 5.

Surbhi enjoys a following of 5.5 Million on her Instagram account. The actress was last seen as Manmeet Shergill Yadav in Colors Tv drama Sherdill Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

