Advertisement

Telly star Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous in a recent picture she posted on social media.

In the pic, Surbhi sizzles in a white tube top, printed kimono and a matching slit skirt.

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna, who is known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani and Naagin 5, shared her picture from her recent Maldives vacation on her Instagram account. She can be seen wearing a white bandeau top paired with thigh-slit skirt.

“Until Next Time! Grateful for all the Good Times,” Surbhi Chandna wrote.

Her fans instantly responded with heart and fire emojis and commented “Loveeee” and “Beautiiiiiful touchwood”.

Surbhi has definitely set some interesting vacation goals.

The actress made a lot of noise last year over her stint in Naagin 5. The Ekta Kapoor show starred Surbhi alongside Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Says ‘Fluck You’ To Trolls Targeting Her For Wearing A Backless Top & Saying “Ye Bhi Utaar De, Nangi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube