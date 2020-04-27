Sanjivani 2 Fame Chandni Bhagwanani Is Stuck In Australia & Finding Hard To Manage The Expenses: “EVERYTHING Is Expensive Here…”

It’s a tough time for everyone out there as it’s been over a month since the country has been under an official lockdown. Chandni Bhagwanani who plays the role of Dr.Asha Kanwar in Sanjivani 2 is in Australia and she’s stuck there amid the lockdown.

Chandni visited Australia for some work commitment but unfortunately got stuck due to the sudden announcement of the lockdown amid COVID-19 scare all over the world.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Chandni Bhagwanani opened up about her current situation. She said, “Yes, I came down to Australia for a month for some professional work. And by the time I could come back, everything was shut due to corona and now, I am stuck here.”

She was asked about with whom she’s staying over there, to which she replied, “I am all alone here. Initially, I was staying in a hotel for a month but when this lockdown got extended, I rented an apartment in Melbourne here with two other Indians.”

It’s becoming difficult for her to manage the financial situation over there. To which she adds, “It’s quite difficult. Everything is expensive here- stay, food, travel. But whatever savings I have, I am putting it here right now. Since my accommodation is on a sharing basis, it’s quite comfortable for me than living in a hotel, studio apartment or in a flat by myself. That must have been more difficult. Thankfully, I have these two girls around me and have people whom I can talk to in this crucial phase.”

We just hope everyone is safe wherever they are and things to mellow down in days to come.

