Mirzapur Actress Harshita Gaur Is Stuck Amid Lockdown But We Love Her Responsible Avatar!

Actress Harshita Gaur has been riding high on success. Her character as Dimpy in Mirzapur received alot of appreciation and it is touted that she has a meatier role in the upcoming season of Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal starrer. Her fans still call her by Sanyukta’s name which was her character in her claim to fame show, Sadda Haq.

While Covid-19 has put everything to a halt, Harshita Gaur who has been staying alone since a couple of years, have been doing all household activities these days. But what caught our attention were her videos that she terms, ‘stuck with her responsible self’. the actress explains the math behind making this video and assures that she is looking forward for more such ones.

“The thought originated from me sitting and thinking about all those people who are with their families during this quarantine time. I wished during this time I had a friend too for company. Plus I used to see alot of posts on social media. All of a sudden this thought came in my mind, I decided to make videos which call be called ‘Stuck with your responsible self’. It’s just an initial thought for now, I am working on it. I play 2 different characters and it’s like doing challenges with my uninterested self. It does take a lot of time to make these videos as well but I am happy that I am exploring something I have never done before. It’s like playing double role in my home production video”, she laughs and sums up,” Harshita Gaur said.