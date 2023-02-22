Ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break in 2018, fans have been waiting with bated breath for her return to TV’s much-loved sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Time and again its producer Asit Kumarr Modi and even the leading star cast like ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi and others have reacted to Dayaben’s comeback to the show. After welcoming her first baby in 2018, she welcome baby no 2 in 2022.

Recently, the actress was snapped with her family- husband and two kids at a temple. The clip from the temple has surfaced on the web and it’s doing the rounds for all the right reasons.

In the viral video, Disha Vakani is seen wearing a green dress while holding her baby boy in her lap. She’s seen sitting alongside her husband Mayur Vakani who’s holding their daughter in his lap. The whole family is seen inside a Shiv Temple where they are seen doing a puja. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens reacted to the same. While a few asked her to return to the show other said she’s is no mood to return to the box office.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “@officialasitkumarrmodi @maakasamdilipjoshi take action of her replacement koi mood nahi lgta Inka vapis ane ka so why you are weasting your time in Waiting for her bring new one @mayur_vakaniofficial,” while another said, “Pls jldi wapas ajaiye ma’am ….we missed you so much tmkoc.” Check out the video which is shared by ‘Jeyaxforever’ Insta channel:

A few days back, Asit Kumarr Modi addressed media while introducing new Tapu. When he was asked about Disha Vakani’s return or hunt for new Dayaben, he told the section of media, “Iska jawab dena thoda bahut kathin hai. Phele se hi hum sab logon ne mann bana liya hai ki agar purane Daya Bhabi yaani Disha Vakani aaye hamari bohut iccha hai. Hum bhagwaan se ye prararthana karta hoon ki yeh show ye kirdaar karne wapas aajaye. Ab unka ek parivaarik jeevan hai aur who apne parivaarik jeevan ko pradhaaniye de rahe hain toh unka aana thoda mushkil lag raha hai. Lekin ab Tapu aagaya hai toh ab naya Daya Bhabhi bhi jaldi aajayegi. Daya Bhabhi ka wahi Garba, Dandiya, sab Gokuldam society mein shuru hojayega. Thoda samay intezaar kijiye.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Disha Vakani’s video? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

