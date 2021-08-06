Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most promising actors in the industry. The trailer of Shershaah features him in a completely different role from what he has done in the past. The film is based on the story of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, (PVC) will emerge as a game-changer for Sidharth. The story transits from Batra’s personal life to his professional journey.

Advertisement

The actor is likely to enter the big leagues as he eases into the role of a young romantic boy next door & an action war hero all in one film.

Meanwhile, as preparation work, Sidharth Malhotra has been associated with Capt. Vikram Batra’s story right from the beginning. He met up with Captain Batra’s family, including his twin brother Vishal Batra before filming as a part of his prep.

Advertisement

In fact, they were the ones who approached him to play the part of their son. Now, that the film Shershaah is nearing its release – looking at the trailer and songs we can’t help but notice the unreal resemblance between Sidharth and Vikram Batra.

Staying true to the film and the war hero’s story, Sidharth Malhotra transformed into his world with his hard work and perseverance leaving the audiences shocked. Shershaah releases on 12th August.

Must Read: ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi & ‘Champaklal’ Amit Bhatt Don’t Follow Each Other On Instagram, Is Everything Okay?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube