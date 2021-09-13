Advertisement

KGF star Yash is a popular name in the South entertainment industry. His Bollywood debut has been making headlines for a while now. But it seems like he’s not ready for the same as of yet and is pretty content with doing films in the South. Do you all know that he reportedly offered Laal Kaptaan which eventually went to Saif Ali Khan? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Yash enjoys a massive fan following ever since his stint in KGF became super successful.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Laal Kaptaan was initially offered to KGF star Yash but he rejected the film. He was offered the lead role in the film which was eventually played by Saif Ali Khan.

Laal Kaptaan was released in 2019 and didn’t perform well at the box office. This revenge drama is plotted around the life of a Naga Sadhu named Gossain (Saif Ali Khan), who is also a bounty hunter killing Gold coins. Set in the late 1700s, there are flashes of Battle Of Buxar, the initial years of Britisher’s East India Company and beyond all this, we’ve Gossain look for his revenge.

Can you imagine Yash playing the role of Saif in the film? That would have been something entirely different from what the KGF actor has done in the past.

Meanwhile, the Lucky actor is now gearing up for the release of the second part of the KGF franchise that stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

The makers have been postponing the release of the film as they want their fans to experience the thrill on the silver screen once the theatres are fully open and running successfully.

What are your thoughts on Yash rejecting Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan? Tell us in the comments below.

