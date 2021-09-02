Advertisement

Yash has become a pan India face post the success of his KGF Chapter 1. Fans are now crazily waiting to watch his KGF Chapter 2 on the big screen. But before reaching this stage, the actor had to face a clash with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, back in 2018.

In 2018, KGF Chapter 1 and Shah Rukh’s Zero clashed at the box office. Even though in the Hindi market, SRK had more numbers, it was the Kannada superstar who left the maximum impact by making unexpected money. While Zero garnered negativity for SRK, Yash was on cloud nine with praises from the audience.

Post that clash, the Kannada star has always spoken good words for Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, he looks up to SRK as an inspiration. Once, he even made a perfect one-word description for SRK. He had described him during an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

When asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word, Yash said he is ‘genius’. Well, that sums it all about SRK! Don’t you think?

Meanwhile, after denting Zero’s numbers, the Sandalwood actor had once reacted with great words for SRK. He had said, “I feel we have done better work or maybe people are liking this kind of films so that doesn’t mean that I become greater than somebody or somebody becomes less. It is not nice to say that… Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and he has done an amazing job….has been entertaining us for many years,” as reported by Deccan Herald.

On the work front, Yash awaits KGF Chapter 2’s release. It is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others in key roles.

