Yash is at the top of his game since his KGF became a nationwide sensation. The actor is now all geared with his KGF Chapter 2. Amid all the buzz of his next, let’s take a look at an interesting reaction the Sandalwood star once gave when asked a question about his real name.

For those who aren’t aware, Yash’s real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. We bet, not many of you didn’t know it! In one of the interviews before the release of KGF Chapter 1, the actor was asked what would be his first reaction if someone calls him by his real name, Naveen Kumar Gowda. What followed next was outright hilarious!

Stating how would he respond, Yash shared to Bollywood Hungama, “Who is he?” as his reaction if someone calls him by his real name.

On the work front, Yash awaits the release of his KGF Chapter 2. The film helmed by Prashanth Neel is all ready to be released but put on a halt as theatres all across the nation are yet to be reopened. Some states have allowed screening but the makers are awaiting normalcy post-COVID chaos.

A few days back, Prashanth Neel and the team took to social media and announced the new release date. The magnum opus will now release on 14th April 2022. It will enjoy the benefit of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti’s holiday.

KGF Chapter 2 will see Sanjay Dutt joining as the main villain, Adheera. Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and others, will be seen playing a pivotal role. Even though the film is far away from its theatrical release, we recently learned that television rights of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayam versions have already been sold to Zee.

