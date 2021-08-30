Advertisement

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Rock On’ completed 13 years yesterday. As Sunday (29th August 2021) marked a milestone to the film’s release, he recalled how the film became so special to him.

The film starred Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny in the lead roles.

Talking about his experience of directing the film, Abhishek said “‘Rock On’ is extremely close to my heart. In the beginning, I just wanted to tell an honest story of friendship and brotherhood woven by a common string of music that binds it all together. But eventually realised how much the audience related to it, making it the cult that it is today and 13 years later it’s still so relevant and celebrated. I’m proud to have made the film.”

The 2008 ‘Rock On’ also had a sequel in 2016, directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

