Advertisement

With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing spanners in the release plans of films, fans are still eagerly waiting for the Kabir Khan multi-starrer 83 to hit theatres. With rumours suggesting that the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to be released soon, the question going through the minds of many is whether the former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev, will join the team on their promotional spree.

It’s to be noted that when MS Dhoni The Untold Story was released, the ex-skipper on whom the film was based joined Sushant Singh Rajput and the team to publicize the flick. So will we see Kapil Paaji? Well, read on to know what sources in the know have to say.

Advertisement

As reported by SpotboyE, sources close to Kapil Dev has revealed that he will be part of the promotion for Kabir Khan’s ’83, featuring Ranveer Singh as him, but with a slight twist. Talking about the same, a source in the know told the portal, “Kapil Paaji went through a health issue in October 2020. He was advised to take it easy. The ’83 producers, Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan are not too sure of how much they can fall back on the real Kapil and the publicity may just have to be shouldered by the on-screen Kapil.”

However, a source close to Kapil Dev said that the ex-skipper will promote the film but in a limited way. They stated, “Kapil has agreed to be part of the publicity in a limited way.” We hope he gets fit soon and we see more of him during the promotions.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. The film was originally scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, but was then December 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to cases rising once more, the film was delayed and was rescheduled for June 4, 2021. A new release date is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Shershaah Actress Kiara Advani Did Not Meet Dimple Cheema To Understand Her Character; Here’s The Actual Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube