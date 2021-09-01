Advertisement

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is well known for helming films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan to name a few. She is double vaccinated and resumed work for the ‘Comedy Show’ last month. However, the latest report claims that she is tested positive for COVID and Mika Singh will be replacing her on the show.

Reportedly, the filmmaker was last seen shooting for her friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra for a dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 earlier this week. She also shot a special episode for Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

As per the Times of India report, Farah Khan has informed everyone on the sets that she has tested COVID positive. She also asked everyone to take the necessary precautions. As she won’t be returning to the sets of Comedy Show, singer Mika Singh will replace her on the show for future episodes.

Main Hoon Na director had shared a video from the sets of Super Dancer along with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Paritosh Tripathi. In the video, she can be seen shaking a leg with all of them.

Recently, Farah Khan appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch, wherein she was seen addressing the trolls who body-shamed her as well as her triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar. She read out comments from trolls as part of a segment on the show. She replied to the troll, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).”

The Filmmaker married Shirish Kunder in 2004 and the couple became parents to triplets in 2008, after whom the couple’s production house “Three’s Company” is named.

