In 2018, we saw a rise of a new pan-Indian actor in the form of Yash. Already a star in the Sandalwood industry, the actor gained a huge fandom all across the country with KGF Chapter 1. But what if we say that initially, the makers didn’t plan of releasing Chapter 1 all across India? Below is all you need to know.

Very few times it happens that a script manages to strike a chord among the audience of all language belts. KGF Chapter 1 is one such lucky film. Surprisingly, the makers were not ready to make it a pan India release. Thankfully, one person stood to his point of penetrating the film in every region.

It was none other than Yash who was adamant about releasing KGF Chapter 1 all across the country with dubbed versions. Both director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur were doubtful of the film’s success in different languages. In one of his interviews, the actor had said(as per Odishatv.in), distributors in North India treated him like a salesman and rejected him initially.

Yash single-handedly promoted the film and when the hype started to build around the project, the proposal was accepted by many distributors. Interestingly, in Hindi, despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, the film was a huge hit. It was a big surprise for the makers which paved a way for roping in Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for KGF Chapter 2.

We’re glad, KGF Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages, giving a dose of hardcore thriller to everyone.

Speaking of the sequel, KGF Chapter 2 releases on 14th April 2022. It also features Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

