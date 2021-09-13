Advertisement

It’s no doubt that Bollywood beauty Mallika Sherawat has carved her way into the entertainment industry. Although she has been away from the limelight, the actress is now set to feature in an OTT show called Nakaab along with Esha Gupta. The Murder fame recalls leaving the country after she was bullied by certain media by calling her ‘fallen woman.’

The Welcome star talked about battling patriarchy in her hometown and how she ran away to pursue her acting dreams. However, the actress claim now the society has evolved and people are more tolerant towards the kind of films she initially worked on.

Talking about the same, Mallika Sherawat told Bollywood Bubble, “I faced a lot of opposition from my family. I battled patriarchy. My father is extremely conservative. My mother also, my brother also. I had no support at all. I was so naive and innocent. I said, ‘main toh bag ke Aise ban jaungi actress’. Aur mein actually bhag gayi ghar se.”

Talking about how she financed her trip to Mumbai, Mallika Sherawat said, “I always had money, because I had a lot of jewellery, which I sold and financed my trip to Mumbai, but, more than that it was emotional distress for me. My drama with the family and my father disapproving and saying that I disown you. And my mother being heartbroken. There was a rift in the family. That caused a lot of heartbreak for me.”

“There was a lot of judgments, that ‘she has no morals’, ‘she, ‘look is a fallen woman’ at the kinds of scenes she does, she wears a bikini, kisses on screen’. But it’s all a part of the experience, and I’m really happy that there has been a lot of growth in society. People have become more tolerant. Today frontal n*dity is no big deal.”

Further, she recalled when she was targeted and judged by women as men never had problems with her, “A certain section of the media was very… They bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”

After moving abroad, Mallika worked on several Hollywood and Chinese projects, she was last seen in indie film RK/RKAY and now she is gearing for a digital show, where she will be playing the role of a power-hungry producer.

